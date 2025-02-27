Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 50,670 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,847,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Realty Income worth $312,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.71%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.