Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 372,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of UBS Group worth $260,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.