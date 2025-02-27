Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of Dell Technologies worth $337,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,920,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,959,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $115.72 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

