Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$156.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$154.00 to C$156.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.23.

TSE BMO opened at C$149.19 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$109.02 and a 1-year high of C$151.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

