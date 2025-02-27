Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.59 on May 27th

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$149.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.90. The company has a market cap of C$108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$109.02 and a 12 month high of C$151.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.23.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

