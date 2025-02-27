Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

