Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.93 and last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 526063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

