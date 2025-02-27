AWM Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 298,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 137,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.