AWM Capital LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $58,769,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 51,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 860,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,751,000 after buying an additional 858,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total transaction of $134,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,916.50. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total transaction of $91,514.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,610.90. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $358.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.33. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $422.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.96.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

