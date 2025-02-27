Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $722.49 million, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.