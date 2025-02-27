Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55), Zacks reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. Autodesk updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.340-9.670 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.140-2.170 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.35. 3,013,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.62. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

