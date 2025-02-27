Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Insider James Williamson Buys 10,880,231 Shares

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Free Report) insider James Williamson purchased 10,880,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$1,360,028.88 ($860,777.77).

Australian Vintage Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Australian Vintage alerts:

About Australian Vintage

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers wine under the Nepenthe, McGuigan Gold, CTZN, McGuigan Wines, Tempus Two, Not Guilty, McGuigan Mid, Mr. Stubbs, KILKENNY CREAM, Ausgrape, Butcher’s Cellar, Sooshi Mango, Sevenly, The Shy Pig, Tempus One, Passion Pop, and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Vintage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Vintage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.