Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Insider James Williamson Buys 10,880,231 Shares

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Free Report) insider James Williamson purchased 10,880,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$1,360,028.88 ($860,777.77).
Australian Vintage Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.
About Australian Vintage
