Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.
