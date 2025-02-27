Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATCMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 8,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,772. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

