Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATCMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 8,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,772. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.
Atico Mining Company Profile
