Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06, Zacks reports.
Athira Pharma Price Performance
Shares of ATHA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 187,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.97. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
About Athira Pharma
