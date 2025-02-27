Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Shares of ATHA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 187,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.97. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

