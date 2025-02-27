Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Insider John E. Davis Sells 6,457 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John E. Davis sold 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $176,340.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,832.61. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $25.44 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,272.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Artivion by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Artivion by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

AORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Artivion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

