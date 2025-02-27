Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.23.

ARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of ARM opened at $138.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.93. ARM has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.86, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

