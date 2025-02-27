ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sapiens International worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.