ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 348 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5,800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $408.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

