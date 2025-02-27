Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 661.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,008 shares of company stock worth $44,854,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

