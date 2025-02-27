Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Announces Earnings Results

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Ardent Health Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.730-2.010 EPS.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDT traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 499,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Ardent Health Partners has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

