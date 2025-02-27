Apriem Advisors Sells 761 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Apriem Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average of $142.56. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

