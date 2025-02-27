Apriem Advisors Purchases 3,560 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,560,000 after purchasing an additional 171,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day moving average is $151.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

