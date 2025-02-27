Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.070-0.000 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Min-Chu (Mike) Chen sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $391,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,160. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,764.51. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,801 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.