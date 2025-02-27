Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 1.1 %

ANGPY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 76,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,716. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

