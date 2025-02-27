Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 1.1 %
ANGPY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 76,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,716. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.
About Anglo American Platinum
