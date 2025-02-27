Anders Gustafsson Buys 500 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $319.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $266.75 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.39 and its 200 day moving average is $373.64. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.63.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
