Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE: BFAM):

2/22/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.33. 5,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,611. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,340,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,265,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.