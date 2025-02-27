Analysts Set Expectations for IQVIA’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.22.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $190.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.40 and a 200 day moving average of $215.46. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 117.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

