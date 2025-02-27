Analog Devices (ADI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2025 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

2/20/2025 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $248.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Analog Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/20/2025 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $245.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Analog Devices was given a new $255.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Analog Devices was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

2/14/2025 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $216.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.