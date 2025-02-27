Ampol Limited (ALD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.49.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

