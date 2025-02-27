Ampol Limited (ALD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.
Ampol Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.49.
Ampol Company Profile
