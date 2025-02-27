Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Eric Vishria Sells 35,000 Shares

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,795.20. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Vishria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,756.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Eric Vishria sold 6,437 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $77,372.74.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,951,000 after purchasing an additional 447,277 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,911,000 after buying an additional 770,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,056,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,033 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

