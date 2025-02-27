Amplitude Appoints Tien Tzuo to Board of Directors

Amplitude, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tien Tzuo as a Class I director to its Board of Directors, according to a recent SEC Form 8-K filing dated February 22, 2025. The appointment increases the Board’s size from nine to ten directors and comes with additional roles for Mr. Tzuo on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

As a non-employee director, Mr. Tzuo will serve an initial term that expires at the Company’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders, or earlier if he resigns, is disqualified, or is otherwise removed. In recognition of his services, he will receive annual cash compensation under the Company’s Non-Employee Director Compensation Program. His current compensation includes $30,000 per year for his Board service, $10,000 per year for his participation on the Audit Committee, and $4,000 per year for his role on the Nominating Committee, all of which are paid quarterly in arrears and pro-rated as applicable. In addition, Mr. Tzuo is set to receive a substantial equity award in the form of an initial grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) valued at $525,000, alongside an annual RSU award of $175,000, with vesting arrangements outlined in the filing.

Mr. Tzuo brings more than two decades of leadership experience as a founder and CEO, most notably with monetization platform Zuora, which he established and now leads. Previously, he served in executive roles at Salesforce, where he was recognized as a pivotal strategic leader during the company’s early growth. His extensive background in building innovative, customer-centric organizations is expected to significantly benefit Amplitude as it continues to expand its digital analytics platform.

In a related press release dated February 25, 2025, Amplitude’s CEO and co-founder Spenser Skates praised Mr. Tzuo’s strategic marketing expertise and long-term approach to company building. Skates noted that Mr. Tzuo had demonstrated firsthand the ability to develop category-defining companies, referencing his contributions to both Salesforce and Zuora.

The appointment reflects Amplitude’s broader strategy to strengthen its board with experienced leadership and deep industry insight at a time when digital analytics play an increasingly critical role in helping companies drive customer engagement and growth.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Amplitude’s 8K filing here.

