AMH Equity Ltd Purchases New Position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.57% of Marchex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Marchex Profile

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

