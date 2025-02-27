AMH Equity Ltd Purchases 30,000 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Educational Services accounts for approximately 1.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.25% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LINC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 3.6 %

LINC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $575.75 million, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $119.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 61,289 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $992,268.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,557.36. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

