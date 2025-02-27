AMH Equity Ltd Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

AMH Equity Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,825 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Amtech Systems worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

ASYS opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

