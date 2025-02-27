AMH Equity Ltd Buys 184,112 Shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK)

AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Maris-Tech accounts for 3.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.27% of Maris-Tech worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maris-Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maris-Tech Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Maris-Tech stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. Maris-Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

