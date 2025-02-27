American Resources Receives Nasdaq Notification for Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

American Resources Corporation has received a formal notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market indicating that the company’s stock has failed to meet the minimum closing bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. The notification, received on February 19, 2025, was issued in connection with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Under the Nasdaq rules, while the notification does not have an immediate impact on the trading of the company’s stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, it requires that American Resources achieve a closing bid price at or above $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days within the next 180 calendar-day period. If this compliance is met before August 18, 2025, the stock will continue to be eligible for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Should the company fail to achieve compliance by the initial deadline, Nasdaq rules allow for an additional 180-day period. During this extended period, American Resources must satisfy the continued listing requirement for the market value of publicly held shares along with other initial listing standards (excluding the minimum bid price requirement) by notifying Nasdaq of its intention to address the deficiency. If the company does not meet these requirements or is found ineligible during the compliance periods, Nasdaq will issue a notice confirming that the common stock will be subject to delisting.

The filing, which includes a copy of the Nasdaq notification letter (Exhibit 99.1), was signed on behalf of American Resources Corporation by Chief Executive Officer Mark C. Jensen on February 24, 2025.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

