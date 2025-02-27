American Resources Receives Nasdaq Notification for Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

American Resources Corporation has received a formal notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market indicating that the company’s stock has failed to meet the minimum closing bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. The notification, received on February 19, 2025, was issued in connection with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).
Under the Nasdaq rules, while the notification does not have an immediate impact on the trading of the company’s stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, it requires that American Resources achieve a closing bid price at or above $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days within the next 180 calendar-day period. If this compliance is met before August 18, 2025, the stock will continue to be eligible for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
The filing, which includes a copy of the Nasdaq notification letter (Exhibit 99.1), was signed on behalf of American Resources Corporation by Chief Executive Officer Mark C. Jensen on February 24, 2025.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read American Resources’s 8K filing here.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
