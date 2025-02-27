AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital set a $3.25 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.88. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 831.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.