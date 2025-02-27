Ambarella Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,823 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 1,790 put options.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $79,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,059.70. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $97,390.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,793. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,861 shares of company stock worth $1,945,436. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 592.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 185.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $5.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.26. 2,002,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

