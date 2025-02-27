Ambarella Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,823 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 1,790 put options.
Insider Activity at Ambarella
In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $79,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,059.70. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $97,390.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,793. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,861 shares of company stock worth $1,945,436. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 592.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 185.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ambarella Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $5.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.26. 2,002,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.66.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
