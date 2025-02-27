Amalgamated Bank Sells 767 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 147,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $178.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

