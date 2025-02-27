Amalgamated Bank Sells 19,179 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,124,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 483,217 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 15.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

