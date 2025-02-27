Amalgamated Bank Has $8.03 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $11,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

In other news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $198.20 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average is $177.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

