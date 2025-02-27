Amalgamated Bank Has $6.29 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DexCom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

