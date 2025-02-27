Amalgamated Bank Has $6.03 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

