Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $338.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.09. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.04 and a 12 month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

