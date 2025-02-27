Amalgamated Bank Acquires 430 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $84.15.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

