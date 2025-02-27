Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. Sells 473 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 232,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.93. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after buying an additional 931,283 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $74,811,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $65,142,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 483.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 609,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,391,000 after buying an additional 505,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 454,922 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

