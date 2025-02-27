Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

APT opened at $5.37 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of -0.64.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

