Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,106,000 after buying an additional 148,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VO opened at $269.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

