Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,128,019.74. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,719,783 shares of company stock valued at $477,414,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.